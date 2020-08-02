ELIZABETHTOWN — Overnight developments impacting Bladen County from Tropical Storm Isaias were minimal.

If anything, the direct line of its path — though the storm’s blobbish width is about 500 miles wide when considering rain bands and impact — now comes closer to an even split of the county rather than just the southeastern tip. After hugging the Florida coastline today, the storm is projected for another landfall late Monday between Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Arrival time for Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — here is overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Rainfall is projected to be 4 to 6 inches between today and Friday. Isolated totals could easily hit 7 inches.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the storm’s center was ab0ut 40 miles east-southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 65 mph. The northwestern Bahamas continue to be hit this morning, and the Florida coast will be impacted today into Monday.

A tropical storm watch extends to the North Carolina coast at Surf City. This is the notice that goes out 48 hours prior to tropical storm conditions being expected. Tropical storm force winds are expected in our area about 8 p.m. Monday.

The storm is moving northwest at about 8 mph, but will gradually turn to the north and eventually to the northeast — pretty much mirroring the shape of the coast from Florida to Georgia to the Carolinas. The Hurricane Center does not expect much change in the strength of the storm in the next couple of days.

Tornadoes are possible when the storm moves through eastern North Carolina.

The rivers in eastern North Carolina are expected to have flooding after the storm passes. This includes the Cape Fear, Black and South that meander through parts of Bladen County.

Bladen County has experienced three other tropical systems in the last 47 months. Hurricanes Matthew (October 2016) and Florence (September 2018) did millions of dollars in damage. Hurricane Dorian last September had much less impact.

