ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added seven lab-confirmed coronavirus cases to its total on Sunday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

The total since the pandemic began is 584, including 21 the first two days of this month. The county has recorded at least a half dozen on 36 days since June 1.

There have been seven deaths in the county linked to COVID-19. The county Health Department reports 491 recoveries and 86 active cases.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 162 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 57 each in White Oak and Bladenboro; 49 in East Arcadia; 48 in Clarkton; 37 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25. The sixth and seventh deaths have also not been listed with a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

North Carolina totals released Sunday include:

• 1,969 deaths, up five from Saturday.

• 125,219 cases, up 1,341. The only day lower since at least July 1 was July 20, when there were 1,268.

• 1,142 hospitalized, down nine.

• 1,813,510 tests, up 27,098.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 162 deaths and 8,235 cases. Cumberland has 50 deaths and 2,734 cases; Robeson has 51 deaths and 2,635 cases; Columbus has 46 deaths and 826 cases; Sampson has 12 deaths and 1,421 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 619 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,033 deaths and 11,682 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 162 nursing homes, 95 residential care facilities, 34 correctional institutions and 14 other facilities. Of those, five are in Sampson, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, two in Bladen, and one each in Pender and Columbus.

There are clusters in Bladen and Cumberland counties. The state defines an outbreak as two or more, a cluster as five or more at schools and day cares.

With 85 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns have a 35-day supply and gloves 84-day. All others are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.1 percent of the deaths (927) and 52.9 percent of the cases (66,250).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 210 deaths and 20,864 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 2,007 cases, Cabarrus County has 46 deaths and 2,406 cases, Union County has 40 deaths and 2,802 cases, and Gaston County has 37 deaths and 3,013 cases — a total of 381 deaths and 31,092 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 133 deaths and 11,113 cases, Durham County has 77 deaths and 5,871 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 3,057 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,286 cases — a total of 298 deaths and 21,327 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 147 deaths and 5,209 cases, Forsyth County has 48 deaths and 4,925 cases, Randolph County has 36 deaths and 2,054 cases, and Davidson County has 17 deaths and 1,643 cases — a total of 248 deaths and 13,831 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.6 million confirmed cases and 154,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.7 million.

There are more than 17.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 687,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.