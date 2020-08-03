ELIZABETHTOWN — Tropical Storm Isaias gained some strength Sunday, but not enough to regain hurricane status.

Its center remains on target to visit Bladen County, though more toward the southern tip in the latest forecast map from the National Hurricane Center.

The powerful storm packed 70 mph winds in the 8 p.m. update from the hurricane center and was 385 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and about 55 miles east-southeast of Cape Canaveral. It was moving about 9 mph to the north-northwest.

Hurricane force winds begin at 74 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, and a storm surge watch is in effect for the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds. A tropical storm watch extends from the Carolinas to Rhode Island.

The storm is expected to pick up speed tonight into Monday, and move more north-northeast. It will be over Atlantic Ocean waters on Monday and is projected to make landfall in either South Carolina or North Carolina near the state line on Monday night.

The storm is wide — tropical storm force winds are outward from its center of circulation up to 115 miles. Tornadoes may spawn off the storm as it hits land Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Carolinas are mostly expecting 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some isolated areas of up to 8 inches. River flooding is possible later in the week.

Upper-level winds took much of the strength out of Isaias, said Stacy Stewart, senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center in Miami.

“We were expecting a hurricane to develop and it didn’t,” Stewart said Sunday. “It’s a tale of two storms. If you live on the west side of the storm, you didn’t get much. If you live east of the storm, there’s a lot of nasty weather there.”

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency. His office said “more than 1,800 Department of Transportation employees are on standby with more than 1,500 pieces of equipment and more than 1,000 chainsaws. The department is preparing to respond to downed trees and localized flooding that may temporarily close roadways.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.