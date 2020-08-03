ELIZABETHTOWN — Isaias is expected to come off the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere at or near the South Carolina state line late tonight or very early Tuesday morning.

In the 5 a.m. update Monday from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was about 280 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach and about 115 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, Florida. Maximum winds in the tropical storm were clocked at 70 mph, just below the 74 mph threshold for a hurricane, and the storm moved at 9 mph due north.

A hurricane warning is now in place between the South Santee River in South Carolina and Surf City. A tropical storm warning extended from the Carolinas to Rhode Island, and a tropical storm watch reached to Maine.

The storm is expected to turn more north-northeast today and begin to move faster. The center will be over the Atlantic Ocean as it passes the Georgia coastline today. By Tuesday night, the center is expected to be in the Northeast.

It remains a wide storm, with tropical storm force winds extending 125 miles from its center.

Rainfall estimates for Bladen County and surrounding areas remains at 3 to 6 inches, with isolated totals of 8 inches. Tornadoes are possible as the storm makes landfall. Flooding of the Cape Fear, Black and South rivers is possible during the week.

The track for the center is still forecast for the deep southern part of Bladen County near Ivanhoe and the confluence of the Bladen, Sampson, Pender and Columbus county lines.

Bladen County emergency officials are prepared to open shelters, but have yet to name their locations. They have advised protocols related to COVID-19 will be in place, and encourage people to use them only as a last resort.

