BLADENBORO — High-speed internet infrastructure work has been completed in the areas of Oak Grove Church, Mote Road and Pusey’s Store.

Star Communications, a member-owned cooperative based in Clinton, made the announcement on Thursday. An $850,000 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant, commonly known as the NC GREAT grant, awarded in May 2019 helped make the project possible. The program is overseen by the N.C. Department of Information Technology.

In the three areas of Bladen County, residents have access to internet with high speed of up to 1 gigabyte, digital cable TV, home telephone and security services. More than 400 homes, farms and businesses can prosper through the use of this fiber optic connectivity.

Jeff Nethercutt, the executive vice president and general manager at Star, said the company is pleased with the project.

“We are very grateful to NCDIT, the North Carolina General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper’s office for making these funds available,” he said in a release. “Broadband availability in these areas will serve as a tremendous tool for economic development, distance learning and access to the global economies of the 21st century.”

The project isn’t the only one in which Star has sought to improve connectivity for Bladen County.

In May, responding to the coronavirus and schools having gone to remote learning, Star helped place additional WiFi spots throughout the county.

In November, the company was awarded a $23.4 million dollar USDA ReConnect Grant that will serve more than 8,600 homes, farms, businesses and critical care facilities in portions of Sampson and Bladen counties. The total investment exceeds $30 million, with Star providing a matching amount of $7.4 million.

In addition to Sampson and Bladen counties, Star also serves parts of Columbus, Duplin and Cumberland counties.

