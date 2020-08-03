State treasurer will be guest of chamber Zoom meeting

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dale Folwell, state treasurer, will be the guest of the monthly luncheon of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting will be held through the internet application Zoom at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11.

A release from the chamber says Folwell will share insight on concerns about the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus.

To access the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81853765188pwd=MlFlN3pEVUs4cS9ZSTZ6aCtydWNGdz09 and use meeting ID 818 5376 5188 with passcode 296882. To access by one-tap mobile, call 3017158592,,81853765188#,,,,,,0#,,296882#.

As state treasurer his job, in layman’s terms, is keeper of the public purse. More than 900,000 teachers, law enforcement officers and other public workers look to his office to manage a $100 billion state pension fund.

Just before the virus hit, a stress test on the pension fund was performed by Pew Charitable Trusts. The state’s plan has also been reviewed by Moody’s Investor Services.

“Moody’s said we were No. 1 in the country in terms of our ability to fund the plan in an economic downturn,” Folwell told the Bladen Journal in a May interview.

Folwell is a survivor of the COVID-19 pandemic, having spent five days in the intensive care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

