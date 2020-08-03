Isaias: Bladen Community College shutting down at 5 p.m.

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is shutting down its campus at 5 p.m. today in anticipation of Isaias.
The tropical storm, which may regain hurricane status, is due to hit this evening.
The college is hopeful to reopen by noon on Tuesday.
