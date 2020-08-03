Isaias, Monday 11 a.m.: Shelters opening at high schools tonight

IVANHOE — Forecasters on Monday morning anticipated Isaias regaining hurricane strength before hitting the Carolinas overnight.

The tropical storm, wide and blobbish in nature, at 11 a.m. was about 220 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach and projected to make landfall near the state line, the National Hurricane Center said. Maximum sustained winds were roaring at 70 mph, and the storm had increased its speed from 9 mph to 13 mph since an update three hours earlier.

Over the Atlantic Ocean during the day, it has a chance to become a Category 1 hurricane — winds of 74 mph to 95 mph — before reaching land. The hurricane center’s track for the middle of Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, has been plotted directly over southern Bladen County for more than a day.

“We are forecasting it to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast this evening,” senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said. “It’s forecast to produce a dangerous storm surge of 3 to 5 feet in portions of North and South Carolina.”

Bladen County Emergency Services issued a bulletin over the weekend regarding shelters and dealing with COVID-19. Social distancing and face coverings will be mandatory, and capacity will be limited. The first shelters opening will be at East Bladen High School and Bladenboro Middle School at 7 p.m. Monday.

Tree damage and power outages were expected across the county. Short-lived tornadoes are possible when the storm makes landfall, the hurricane center said.

Bladen County Schools closed its campuses to staff at 1 p.m. Monday and said they would remain closed Tuesday. Bladen Community College said it would shut down its campus at 5 p.m. Monday, with hopes of reopening by noon Tuesday.

Rainfall estimates for Bladen County and surrounding areas remain at 3 to 6 inches, with isolated totals of 8 inches. Tornadoes are possible as the storm makes landfall. Flooding of the Cape Fear, Black and South rivers is possible during the week.

The track for the center is still forecast for the deep southern part of Bladen County near Ivanhoe and the confluence of the Bladen, Sampson, Pender and Columbus county lines. A hurricane warning was in place Monday morning from South Santee River in South Carolina to Cape Fear; this area includes Myrtle Beach and Wilmington.

Watches and warnings for the storm extended north to Maine. The storm is projected to be through the New England states by Tuesday evening.

Tropical storm force winds extend from the center outward 125 miles. Most of the wind field is on the eastern side of the storm’s center.

Isaias, the ninth Atlantic tropical system to be named this year, has been a hurricane of Category 1 strength but was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon.

The storm killed two people in the Caribbean and did significant damage in the Bahamas over the weekend. Its brush with Florida was along the eastern coast.

In North Carolina on Monday morning, ferry operators were finishing evacuations of residents from Ocracoke Island. More than 3,300 people and nearly 1,600 vehicles were carried off the island reachable only by plane or boat.

