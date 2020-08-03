Coronavirus: County near 600 cases, 500 recoveries

ELIZABETHTOWN — After adding 21 cases over the weekend, Bladen County counted five more in Monday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 589 since the pandemic began. The county Health Department counts 493 recoveries and 89 active cases. There have been seven deaths.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 162 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 60 in Bladenboro; 57 in White Oak; 50 in East Arcadia; 48 in Clarkton; 39 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25. The sixth and seventh deaths have also not been listed with a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

North Carolina totals released Monday include:

• 1,982 deaths, up 13 from Tuesday.

• 126,532 cases, up 1,313. The only day lower since at least July 1 was July 20, when there were 1,268.

• 1,057 hospitalized, down 85.

• 1,837,410 tests, up 23,900.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 162 deaths and 8,306 cases. Cumberland has 50 deaths and 2,762 cases; Robeson has 51 deaths and 2,658 cases; Columbus has 46 deaths and 833 cases; Sampson has 12 deaths and 1,427 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 626 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,038 deaths and 11,710 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 163 nursing homes, 95 residential care facilities, 34 correctional institutions and 15 other facilities. Of those, five are in Sampson, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, two in Bladen, and one each in Pender and Columbus.

In addition to Bladen, Cumberland has one cluster as well.

With 79 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 31 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns have a 35-day supply and gloves 84 days. All others are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.1 percent of the deaths (934) and 52.8 percent of the cases (66,784).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 212 deaths and 21,015 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 2,032 cases, Cabarrus County has 46 deaths and 2,430 cases, Union County has 41 deaths and 2,823 cases, and Gaston County has 39 deaths and 3,035 cases — a total of 386 deaths and 31,335 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 133 deaths and 11,235 cases, Durham County has 78 deaths and 5,909 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 3,085 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,293 cases — a total of 299 deaths and 21,522 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 147 deaths and 5,254 cases, Forsyth County has 48 deaths and 4,955 cases, Randolph County has 36 deaths and 2,065 cases, and Davidson County has 18 deaths and 1,653 cases — a total of 249 deaths and 13,927 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.6 million confirmed cases and 154,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.7 million.

There are more than 18.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 690,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten