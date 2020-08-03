Tuesday meeting postponed by Isaias

RALEIGH — Tuesday’s meeting to discuss chemical contamination and the Chemours Co. has been rescheduled for Aug. 13 due to the incoming storm Isaias.

The information session hosted by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is to share insight on current actions to prevent and remediate PFAS contamination at the plant. PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The session will be held through the internet and telphone. Topics, a release says, “will include updates on actions pertaining to the February 2019 Consent Order and drinking water well sampling results as well as updates from the divisions of Waste Management, Air Quality and Water Resources.”

The Community Involvement Plan will also be discussed by the state Department of Health and Human Services.