Isaias: White Lake curfew in effect 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

WHITE LAKE — A state of emergency has been declared in this residential resort community, and a curfew implemented for 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Goldston Womble issued the proclamation just hours before Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to make landfall in the Carolinas, likely between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach about 60-plus miles away. At 5 p.m., the storm was 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Forecasters said there was still a chance it would become a little better organized and reach or exceed 74 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane at landfall.

The curfew excludes first responders. Property owners who stay in town must remain on their property. In addition, it “prohibits possession or consumption of any intoxicating liquor, including beer and wine, and may prohibit the transfer of any intoxicating liquor; prohibits the possession of any dangerous weapons or substance on public property; and prohobits obtaining access or attempting to obtain access to any area designated with a posted notice or barricade, indicating that access is denied or restricted.”

The punishment for violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor.

The proclamation, sent out about 5 p.m., is in effect until rescinded by the mayor.

