Isaias: Bladen County under state of emergency

ELIZABETHTOWN — A state of emergency has been declared in Bladen County by commissioners Chairman Ray Britt.

The proclamation went into effect at 3 p.m. and was announced about two hours later.

Britt directed the order just hours before Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to make landfall in the Carolinas, likely between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach about 60-plus miles away. At 5 p.m., the storm was 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Forecasters said there was still a chance it would become a little better organized and reach or exceed 74 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane at landfall.

The order will remain in effect until rescinded; it has no expiration date.

