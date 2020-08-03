Isaias, 8 p.m. Monday: Hurricane to make landfall at or by midnight; 60-70 mph winds for Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four hours before an expected midnight landfall a little more than an hour’s drive away, Bladen County awaited the arrival of Isaias on Monday evening.

The tropical storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane just before 8 p.m. by the National Hurricane Center. It packed sustained winds of 75 mph and was about 60 miles east of Charleston and 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach. The storm was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

The hurricane force winds — 74 mph — extended outward about 25 miles from the storm’s center. That center has a track that puts all but a sliver of the southeastern tip of Bladen County on the western side, running directly through where county lines of Bladen, Pender and Columbus meet. Samson County is also just west, while Duplin is split vertically pretty much in the middle.

The storm’s heaviest wind damage has been on the eastern side since clearing Hispaniola over the weekend. Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, scrubbed the eastern coast of Florida but a wind shear that tore at the storm’s strength prevented worse damage to trees and utilities.

The biggest impact froam the storm here is expected just before and after midnight until near daybreak. By lunchtime Tuesday, it will have spun on up the Atlantic Seaboard.

A curfew is in effect at White Lake from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. A state of emergency has been declared there and for all of Bladen County. Shelters were opened about 7 p.m. at East Bladen High School and Bladenboro Middle School.

Bladen County is forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some isolated areas taking on 8 inches. Wind gusts can be expected to hit 60 to 70 mph. The possibility of downed trees and power lines is possible and could mean several areas lose electricity.

The Cape Fear River could experience flooding this week. At 6:45 p.m., the river was at 16.2 feet at Lock and Dam No. 1 near East Arcadia where flood stage is 24 feet. Lock and Dam No. 2 at Elizabethtown was estimated to be at 12.9 feet about 8 p.m. — there’s not been a reading there for some time, and flood stage is 25 feet. Up near Tar Heel at Lock and Dam No. 3, the river was at 34.31 feet at 7 p.m.; flood stage is 42 feet.

Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field measured 5.19 inches of rain during July and has had just a trace this month.

Tornado watches were issued Monday evening for much of southeastern North Carolina, including Bladen County. This means conditions are favorable for them to develop. Pender, Columbus and Sampson counties were included in the watch. Short-lived tornadoes are possible when the storm makes landfall, the hurricane center said.

Bladen County Schools closed its campuses to staff at 1 p.m. Monday and said they would remain closed Tuesday. Bladen Community College did the same at its campus at 5 p.m. Monday, with hopes of reopening by noon Tuesday.

Watches and warnings for the storm extended north to Maine. The storm is projected to be through the New England states by Tuesday evening.

Isaias, the ninth Atlantic tropical system to be named this year, has been a hurricane of Category 1 strength but was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon. Monday night represented the first time it had regained hurricane status.

The storm killed two people in the Caribbean and did significant damage in the Bahamas over the weekend. Its brush with Florida was along the eastern coast.

In North Carolina on Monday morning, ferry operators were finishing evacuations of residents from Ocracoke Island. More than 3,300 people and nearly 1,600 vehicles were carried off the island reachable only by plane or boat.

