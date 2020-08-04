Isais visits but doesn’t give us its worst; others not so ‘lucky’

Hurricane visits but doesn’t give us its worst; others not so ‘lucky’

EAST ARCADIA — Couple of big trees here and there. Lot of limbs and strewn leaves.

The fourth hurricane in 47 months for Bladen County came and went overnight Monday into Tuesday without major damage. Hurricane Isaias gave a scare about 11 p.m. in East Arcadia with tornadic activity threatening, but no twisters were confirmed and it was over quickly.

“We got lucky,” Nathan Dowless said. “Brunswick County got hammered. Their initial assessment — they got hit pretty hard.”

Dowless is the Emergency Services director and nearly echoed his statement following Hurricane Dorian’s pass through on Sept. 6, 2019. He was also assisting then-director Bradley Kinlaw in the Bladen County Courthouse basement where emergency command operations originate during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and Hurricane Florence in September 2018, when the county was beset with millions of dollars in damage.

“I’m not sure on rainfall,” Dowless said. “We had some heavy bands, but nothing for long time period of times.”

Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, made landfall just after 11 p.m. at Ocean Isle Beach, about 50 miles by roadway and less as the crow flies from East Arcadia. The storm, a hurricane going into the weekend but downgraded to a tropical storm with about 65 to 70 mph winds most of Saturday and Sunday, rose in strength to a Category 1 before hitting land with 85 mph maximum sustained winds.

At Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, wind speed was measured at or above 20 mph from about 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., topping out at 33 mph just before 1 a.m. with a 51 mph gust recorded. From about 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., rainfall measured 2.18 inches. The 24-hour total, from the National Weather Service in Raleigh, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday was 4.07 inches in the deep southeastern end of the county, 3.88 in western areas of the county, and between 2 and 3 inches throughout.

None of the three measuring points of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County were close to flood stage by Thursday morning. The closest was at Lock and Dam No. 1 near East Arcadia, where flood stage is 24 feet and the river had risen to 18.58 feet at 7 a.m.

Rainfall totals nearby for the 24-hour period included a spot measuring 5.85 inches in Brunswick County, better than 3 inches in spots of Columbus and Sampson counties, and 4-plus inch totals in Johnston County and closer to the Triangle. Between Onslow County and Elizabeth City, no county had more than 1.9 inches.

A tornado in Bertie County, near the Virginia border, killed two and destroyed a mobile home park. Back in Ocean Isle, the storm was blamed for five fires.

Wide and blobbish, the storm’s center was moving north-northeast toward Goldsboro and clipped the southeastern tip of the county. Isaias’ worst winds were on the eastern side ever since clearing Hispaniola during the weekend, constantly fighting a shear on its western side that threatened its strength as it moved up the eastern coast of Florida before getting over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic where it could marginally intensify.

Power outages Tuesday morning closed most of downtown Elizabethtown and Bladenboro.

About 9 a.m., when a number of stores would have opened or been getting ready to open within the hour, about 6,100 electrical customers in the county were without power. Dowless said that represents about 27 percent of those with power that are served by Duke Energy, Four County Electric Membership Corp., Brunswick Electric Membership Corp. and South River Electric Membership Corp.

Stop lights were out in Elizabethtown, but by 11 a.m., they were back working and signs of life in businesses began to emerge.

“We had some trees down, and lines down, but nothing significant,” Dowless said. “I’m not aware of any property damage.”

The county opened shelters at East Bladen High School and Bladenboro Middle School about 7 p.m. Monday. They were sparsely populated overnight and everyone had left by 7 a.m. Dowless said at that point they were closed.

At 8 a.m., N.C. Emergency Management reported 369,978 power outages across the state. The majority were in eastern North Carolina.

Duke Energy had about 200,000 of them, with some 90,000 in New Hanover County and Wilmington. Another 16,000 were in Pender County. In Bladen County, at 8:30, there were about 2,000 out in Elizabethtown and White Lake, and another 1,800 in and near Bladenboro and Clarkton.

By 1:15 p.m., the state agency said less than 300 remained in Bladen County.

Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson, who lives just outside of Bladenboro, said his first call was to check on Kelly. It was in the tight-knit community of about 200 two years ago that Florence swelled the Cape Fear River, eventually breaching a 14.3-mile earthen dam in at least 17 places and forcing evacuations by helicopter and high-water vehicles.

“They had a couple of big trees in the road, but otherwise it looked to be all right,” Peterson said.

Dowless said assistance for trees in the roadway were known to have been needed in Kelly, Bladenboro and Elizabethtown, but that and the loss of power was as close to extensive damage as the county reached. In addition to Brunswick, reports indicated Pender and Onslow counties were also known to have significant damage.

The storm’s intensity remained in the 60 to 70 mph range as it moved up the Interstate 95 corridor toward the northeast. Forecasters warned of life-threatening urban flooding in the District of Columbia and Baltimore. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey, and power outages zoomed to nearly three-quarters of a million customers along the Atlantic Seaboard.

On Monday a state of emergency was declared in Bladen County and by the town of White Lake, the latter also instituting an overnight curfew. White Lake canceled its state of emergency late Tuesday afternoon; Bladen County did likewise at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Bladen County Schools staff were sent home early Monday and given Tuesday off. Bladen Community College closed at 5 p.m. Monday but was back open at noon on Tuesday as planned. County government offices operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.