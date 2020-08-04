ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council moved to approve a loan application with LGFCU for its Fire Department to purchase newer equipment.

The Local Government Federal Credit Union loan, which will be for $160,000 over five years, has a 2.75 percent interest rate, with payments being annually. Fire Chief Nick West said the team really needs newer radios because the current ones were being phased out.

“One thing that does help I think in hearing what Nick is going to say is that this will be covered by the county fire district,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell said.

“Approximately 14 years ago the Fire Department got a loan when they went to the VIPER radio system, and they had a 10-year loan,” said West. “At this point… our radios and pagers have reached their end of service life.

“Basically the radios are no longer supported by Motorola and the technology has changed.”

VIPER is an acronym for Voice Interoperability Plan for Emergency Responders. The system allowed users to push a button and instandly communicate to other radios in pre-arranged talk groups.

West said the VIPER system was projected to change in the next five years, and their radios would have to be P25 compliant, so it was advantageous to move forward with the change. P25 is short for Project 25, a set of standards produced through the joint efforts of three communications groups, and standardized by the Telecommunications Industry Association. The system will be all digital, and include more capacity.

In Elizabethtown, this will affect mobile radios and volunteer firefighter pagers.

“We worked out a plan with the county fire district board members,” West said. “We have several other needs here at the Fire Department that we want to add on to this project.”

The loan will include the 800 megahertz radios and communication equipment, rescue air bags, and also the personal protective equipment washer and dryer. West’s request for the loan to LGFCU was made on June 25.

West said that this will replace other equipment that has “exceeded their lifespan and life expectation.”

“We won’t have to replace those, the air lifting bags, for another 15 years,” he said. “We want to get a new personal protective equipment washer because we currently have one and it is small. It doesn’t meet the needs of the Fire Department.

“We have tried to find several grants to try and find funding for the washer and dryer, but so far we have been unsuccessful.”

Councilman Howell Clark asked, “What are we obligating ourselves to?”

“As far as the loan amount, it’s approximately a little less than $4,000,” West said.

That would be the balance of the loan payment, with a little over $30,000 coming from the fire district board and the remaining amount would be the $4,000 that would come out of the Fire Department operating budget over five years.

