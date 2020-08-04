Coronavirus: DHHS releases name of Bladen County child care facility with cluster

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County child care facility with a coronavirus cluster is East Coast Migrant Head Start in Ivanhoe.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said in its twice-a-week report that the facility has five cases among staff, and none among the children. Clusters are defined by the state as sites for schools and child care facilities, with a minimum of five lab-confirmed cases within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

The county dropped to one outbreak, defined by the state as two or more cases in a congregate living setting. It is at the Elizabethtown nursing home Bladen East Health and Rehab, where two staff and no residents are infected. The location in Ivanhoe on Moore’s Swamp Road, where three staff and 51 residents were infected, was taken off the list Tuesday evening.

The daily report from DHHS and the county Health Department said two more cases were added to the county total Tuesday. Five people are hospitalized and 91 cases are considered active. There have been seven deaths and 493 recoveries.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 163 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 61 in Bladenboro; 57 in White Oak; 50 in East Arcadia; 48 in Clarkton; 39 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak. Not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County are the third death June 25, and the sixth and seventh deaths on July 28 and July 31, respectively.

North Carolina totals released Tuesday include:

• 2,010 deaths, up 28 from Monday.

• 128,161 cases, up 1,629.

• 1,166 hospitalized, up 109.

• 1,854,026 tests, up 16,616.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The ages 25-49 group remains the majority of cases with 44 percent statewide. Ages 18-24 are 14 percent and 17-and-under represent 11 percent. Bladen statistics are similar: 46 percent ages 25-49, 14 percent ages 18-24, and 10 percent ages 17-and-under.

Five Bladen deaths are among those 75 or older, one was age 65-74 and one was 50-64. Statewide, 56 percent of the deaths have been ages 75 or older, 22 percent ages 65-74, 16 percent ages 50-64, and 5 percent ages 25-49.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 163 deaths and 8,416 cases. Cumberland has 50 deaths and 2,833 cases; Robeson has 51 deaths and 2,682 cases; Columbus has 46 deaths and 838 cases; Sampson has 13 deaths and 1,431 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 632 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,048 deaths and 11,861 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 170 nursing homes, 98 residential care facilities, 37 correctional institutions and 16 other facilities. Of those, five are in Sampson, four each in Robeson and Cumberland, and one each in Bladen, Pender and Columbus.

Cumberland also has two clusters.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns went from a 35-day supply to 348-day, or just shy of a year; and gloves went from an 84-day supply to 72-day. All others are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.1 percent of the deaths (946) and 52.7 percent of the cases (67,569).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 216 deaths and 21,316 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 2,060 cases, Cabarrus County has 47 deaths and 2,466 cases, Union County has 42 deaths and 2,881 cases, and Gaston County has 40 deaths and 3,083 cases — a total of 393 deaths and 31,806 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 134 deaths and 11,337 cases, Durham County has 78 deaths and 5,946 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 3,117 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,296 cases — a total of 300 deaths and 21,696 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 150 deaths and 5,310 cases, Forsyth County has 49 deaths and 5,007 cases, Randolph County has 36 deaths and 2,075 cases, and Davidson County has 18 deaths and 1,675 cases — a total of 253 deaths and 14,067 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.7 million confirmed cases and 156,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.8 million.

There are more than 18.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 697,000 deaths.

