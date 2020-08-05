College to assist fall registration applicants Wednesday, Thursday

DUBLIN — As Bladen Community College prepares to resume classes Aug. 17, the college will host two days of registration and sharing of information next week.

Faculty and staff will be available Wednesday and Thursday, each day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. These visits will require face coverings and social distancing, as recommended by health officials and required by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders. Meetings can also be scheduled through the internet, or virtual, by calling the advising center at 910-879-5584 or emailing bccadvising@bladencc.edu.

In a release, the college’s vice president for student services said the goal was to make things as easy as possible for the students.

“It’s one-stop shopping at its best,” Barry Priest said. “We want to do everything that we can to make enrolling for fall classes as easy and seamless as possible.

“So often students don’t know how to ask for help or where to find assistance, so having these two days set aside we hope will really make a difference. We don’t want any student to become frustrated or to give up. We know college is a big step and we are here to provide assistance and guidance. We want to help as many students as possible get started on their degree and achieve their dreams despite the delays and barriers as a result of the virus.”

Five new courses are being made available this year: agri-business, HVAC-R, mechatronics, public safety administration, and teaching preparation. Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees are available in teacher preparation, enabling transfers to four-year universities an opportunity to become educators in elementary, middle and high schools.

“These transfer programs at BCC will help make the transition from community college to a university easier for students as they pursue their degree in education,” said Dr. Amanda Lee in the release. She’s the college president. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for our students who want to become teachers but don’t necessarily want to leave home. Not only are the programs accessible locally but they are affordable, too.”

More information is available at the college website, bladencc.edu, or by calling the advising center at 910-879-5584.

