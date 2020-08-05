District 3 seat to be added to November ballot

ELIZABETHTOWN — The District 3 seat of the Bladen County commissioners will be an addition to the general election ballot this fall.

Russell Priest, who held the seat for 10 years, died on Thursday. His tenure including winning the seat by four votes six months after the county’s November 2018 election debacle.

The county commissioners, by statute, will appoint a Democrat to fill the position in the immediate future. That person will serve until the first Monday in December, when the results of the election are expected to be final and the board will hold swearing in ceremonies.

For the Nov. 3 election, all political parties can nominate one candidate. Each chosen will file for office with the Bladen County Board of Elections.

The winner in the election will serve the remaining two years of Priest’s term.

The other seat for District 3 on the ballot is a four-year term.

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 9, and the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 27. Early voting is Oct. 15-31.

The rest of the county races, already set through filing and a March primary, include:

• Bladen commissioners, at-large: Greg Taylor, Ray Britt, Michael Cogdell, Mark Gillespie, David Gooden. Taylor, Cogdell and Gillespie are Democrats, and Britt and Gooden are Republicans. Cogdell, Britt and Gooden are incumbents. Voters will send three onto the board.

• Bladen commissioners, District 1: Incumbent Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, a Democrat, is challenged by Republican Ricky Price.

• Bladen commissioners, District 2: Republican Rodney Hester won the primary in March over incumbent Daniel Dowless. He is slated to run unopposed.

• Bladen commissioners, District 3: Jimmie Smith, a Democrat, and Dr. Danny Ellis, a Republican, will vie for the seat being vacated by Republican Ashley Trivette. She chose not to run for reelection.

• Bladen Board of Education, District 1: Glenn McKoy, a Democrat, is the incumbent and running unopposed.

• Bladen Board of Education, District 2: Berry Lewis, a Democrat, is the incumbent and challenged by Tim Benton, a Republican.

• Bladen Board of Education, District 3: Chris Clark, unaffiliated with a political party, is the incumbent and running unopposed.

• Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisors: Incumbent McCrae Dowless is challenged by Dawson Singletary and Eddie Hester.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.