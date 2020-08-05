RALEIGH — On the day marking the end of 19 weeks for many businesses forced to close, Gov. Roy Cooper added another five weeks.

The Democrat seeking reelection this fall extended his safer at home executive order from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sept. 11 at the same time. It includes everyone wearing a face covering in public. Cooper cited coronavirus trends that show stabalization and said education must resume for colleges and schools.

“In keeping with our dimmer switch approach with schools opening, and in order to push for decreasing numbers which will keep people healthier and boost our economy, North Carolina will remain paused in Safer At Home Phase 2 for five weeks,” Cooper said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. State Department of Health and Human Services numbers since the state’s first cases have wavered little in showing the majority of deaths (78 percent) are among the oldest (age 50 and up) of the state’s population, and cases have least impacted (25 percent) the youngest (age 24 and under).

It was May 20 when Cooper announced North Carolina would move from the first of three phases he set up with cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS. But instead of sticking to his original plan, the Nash County native said the second phase would be gradual — and a number of industries originally in were left out.

Closed 58 days since March 25, hair and nail salons reopened May 22 — the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. Also reopened at 50 percent capacity were restaurant dining areas, swimming pools, child care facilities, and overnight and day camps.

But the list of those who thought they would open and didn’t, even spending money to prepare to meet health and safety guidelines, was a long one. It included bars, nightclubs, gyms, indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment and reception venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, museums, playgrounds, bingo parlors including for charity, skating rinks, and business establishments that allow gaming such as sweepstakes and arcade games.

They will stay closed and faces will remain covered, which began June 26.

“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” Cooper said.

Cooper and Cohen said:

• the syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is declining, though it remains elevated.

• the trajectory of lab-confirmed cases has stabilized but remains high.

• the trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is stable but still elevated.

• the trajectory of hospitalizations is beginning to level.

“While overall we are seeing signs of stability, we still have much work to do,” Cohen said. “Our recent trends show us what is possible when we commit to slowing the spread by wearing face coverings and following those simple but powerful 3Ws.”

The 3Ws refers to wearing a cloth face covering, waiting six feet apart, and washing hands frequently.

Gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with some exceptions.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.