Smith will be a part of leadership institute

RALEIGH — N.C. State’s Julie Smith, the daughter of Thomas and Nancy Smith, has been selected to participate in the first cohort of the UNC System Executive Leadership Institute.

Smith is the assistant vice chancellor for External Affairs, Partnerships and Economic Development. She grew up on a blueberry farm in Bladen County and later served as assistant to the chancellor for external affairs at UNC Pembroke before taking her current position in Raleigh.

The program she’ll be a part of “is designed to develop the next generation of top leadership from within the UNC System by deepening expertise essential for success at the executive level as well as building collaboration and partnerships among participants and their institutions,” a release says.

In the release, Smith said, “I’m very honored to be selected to participate in the Executive Leadership Institute on behalf of N.C. State University. Having worked at both a smaller and larger institution within the UNC System allows me a unique perspective on higher education issues within our state. As a North Carolina native, I recognize the incredible value of our System and its ability to positively transform the lives of others.”

