ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of recoveries is at 493 and active cases number 104.

The county Health Department released the figures Thursday afternoon. It is the first time the county has had more than 100 active cases since July 22. The county added seven more cases to its total since the pandemic began, hitting 603. There have been six deaths.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 165 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 63 in Bladenboro; 56 in White Oak; 53 in East Arcadia; 51 in Clarkton; 44 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak. Not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County are the third death June 25, and the sixth death July 28.

In Thursday’s report, the state said it corrected laboratory reporting omissions for Sunday through Wednesday. The totals include:

• 2,092 deaths, up 42 from Wednesday.

• 131,267 cases, up 1,979.

• 1,147 hospitalized, down 20.

• 1,904,750 tests, up 31,082.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 167 deaths and 8,620 cases. Cumberland has 50 deaths and 2,939 cases; Robeson has 53 deaths and 2,726 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 864 cases; Sampson has 13 deaths and 1,453 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 638 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,092 deaths and 12,204 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 175 nursing homes, 99 residential care facilities, 40 correctional institutions and 13 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Sampson, four in Robeson, and one each in Bladen, Pender and Columbus.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 27 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 72-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47 percent of the deaths (984) and 52.6 percent of the cases (69,000).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 219 deaths and 21,704 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 2,123 cases, Cabarrus County has 48 deaths and 2,520 cases, Union County has 42 deaths and 2,975 cases, and Gaston County has 47 deaths and 3,222 cases — a total of 404 deaths and 32,544 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 152 deaths and 11,576 cases, Durham County has 78 deaths and 6,038 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,173 cases, and Orange County has 46 deaths and 1,316 cases — a total of 321 deaths and 22,103 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 153 deaths and 5,428 cases, Forsyth County has 51 deaths and 5,091 cases, Randolph County has 37 deaths and 2,125 cases, and Davidson County has 18 deaths and 1,709 cases — a total of 259 deaths and 14,353 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.8 million confirmed cases and 158,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.8 million.

There are more than 18.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 708,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.