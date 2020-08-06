DUBLIN — Free classes at Bladen Community College are available through the internet for high school students.

A release from the N.C. Community College System says each of the 58 campuses will have them through the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. Some 59,000 high school students took classes last year.

The transfer courses are weighted as AP for the high school students. AP is an acronym for advanced placement. Credits, in some cases, are earned toward community college degrees or credentials.

Bill Carver, the interim system president, said the community college system is an affordable route to four-year educations from major universities.

“We are doing everything we can to serve all students during the pandemic, and that includes high school students who want to get a jump on a college education,” he said in the release. “School districts and community colleges are partners in this important effort.”

Instruction for CCP was about one-third through the internet prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As North Carolina K-12 systems resume instruction this month, the overwhelming majority are doing so through remote learning in the early weeks.

Jack Hoke, executive director of the state’s superintendent’s association, said students should take advantage.

“Career & College Promise is a fantastic opportunity for students to earn college credit in high school,” he said in the release. “Working together, our high schools and community colleges provide a solid foundation for students to reach their full potential.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.