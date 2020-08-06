WINDSOR — Assistance is needed in Bertie County following Hurricane Isaias, a release from the Bladen County manager’s office says.

The Bertie County Storm Recovery Hotline is 252-794-6144.

Things needed include nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, baby essentials, bedding/linens, clothing, paper supplies, pet supplies, hygiene kits and medical supplies.

Anyone wishing to send monetary donations should designate it accordingly, and mail to PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983, says a release from the county manager’s office.

A tornado spun off the storm as it passed the area, killing two people in a mobile park in the Cedar Landing community. Twelve people were transported to hospitals and another 10 were rescued and taken to shelters.