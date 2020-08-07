Made in the Shade, a cruise-in raising money to help the less fortunate, smaller but slated Saturday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fans of Made in the Shade Car Show will still have a chance to enjoy their pastime, albeit at a smaller scale.

Wayne Dove, of the Classic Cruisers Car Club, said that there will be a cruise-in style event under the shade of the pecan trees in front of San Jose Restaurant on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

The event regularly raises money that the club shares with others in need. Past recipients have included the Bladen Journal’s Empty Stocking Fund as well as Bladen We Care.

“We are expecting around 30 cars,” Dove said. “Everything will be spread out in order because of COVID-19.”

Everyone attending needs to wear a face covering.

“We are expecting only one vendor,” Dove said. “They will have shaved ice and hand-dipped ice cream.”

Dove was saddened that they could not hold their usual event with lots of vendors and a full-blown show, but they are looking forward to next year.