Bladen C.C. adds credential class for computer support tech

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has announced offering of a credential for information technology support technician that can be earned at home through the internet.

The college, in a release, said it made the offering in response to a Labor Department report two years ago projecting 10 percent growth over 10 years for computer support specialists. Entry level wages are projected by the college at $33,000.

Classes begin this month. To learn more, contact Stephanie Gonzelez at 910-879-5539 or email her at sgonzalez@bladencc.edu.