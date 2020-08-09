RALEIGH — The money-troubled state Department of Transportation has received more than $25.9 million from FEMA for Hurricane Florence expenses, including some involving Bladen County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Friday afternoon in a release.

The funds bring the total to more than $48.6 million awarded to the DOT to help with Florence. Money for removal of hurricane-related debris in Bladen County is within $23.1 million also going to Cumberland, Robeson, Beaufort, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Harnett, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, and Pitt counties. In these counties, more than 192,900 tons of debris was cleared from roads and public property.

Durham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, Wake and Warren counties had road and culvert repairs that were aided by more than $2.8 million in the package.

Work is or has been done through the FEMA Public Assistance program. It provides grants for state and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work. FEMA reimburses 75 percent and the state covers the remaining 25 percent.

Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018. The storm moved at a pace slower than humans walk over the next three days, hovering between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach before finally moving to the west and doing a button-hook up the East Coast. The storm picked up moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and dumped it into southeastern North Carolina, leaving most of the areas east of Interstate 95 with at least 10 inches of rain or more.

Damage was estimated at $22 billion in North Carolina and more than $24 billion overall. Elizabethtown measured 35.93 inches of rainfall, shattering the previous record of 24.06 inches in Southport during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Eleven of the 15 North Carolina deaths were because of flooding, the National Hurricane Center said in its report in May 2019.

Debris floated down the Cape Fear River and piled against the U.S. 701 bridge supports in Elizabethtown. Damage was so severe the twin spans, only one of which remains operable, are now scheduled to be replaced. They were only fully operational after the hurricane for 29 weeks.

The southbound bridge closed after the storm when a debris area the size of a baseball field on the river surface lodged against the supports; some of it eventually sank. It was closed for 33 weeks while crews with the DOT and contractor Intercoastal Marine, which won a $1.9 million project for debris removal, began repairs. The northbound span handled two-way traffic during this time. Crews removed more than 2,000 tons of vegetation and other debris from the river.

The bridge reopened May 7, 2019. Tory Hole Park, operated by the town of Elizabethtown, opened May 30. The boat ramp adjacent to the park operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission opened Sept. 20.

Then on Nov. 21, the northbound span was closed for an unscheduled inspection, leading to the permanent closure.

