Robby Priest accepts party request, expected to serve as county commissioner until December

ELIZABETHTOWN — Robby Priest confirmed Monday he has accepted a request to take his father’s seat with the Bladen County commisisoners.

Priest, head football coach at East Bladen High School, needs to be appointed by the commission. The commission meets Aug. 17 and is expected then to appoint the choice submitted by the Bladen County Democratic Party.

Russell Priest, who won reelection in 2018 and then again in the redo of that election in 2019, died on July 30. He served the commission as a District 3 representative for 10 years.

“I did, to finish what my dad had started,” Priest wrote in a text message to the Bladen Journal, answering if he had accepted the party’s request.

A second District 3 race will be an addition to the fall election. Each major political party can have one candidate for the seat, and the winner will serve the two years of unexpired term. The seat is up for election quadrennially, and that happens next in fall 2022.

Election Day is Nov. 3 and swearing in of new commissioners is projected for Dec. 7.

The Rev. Cameron McGill filed for the seat representing the Republican Party on Friday. The Rev. Larry Hayes, chairman of the Bladen County Democrats, said his party was expected to finalize their choice on Monday.

In addition to the unexpired term for District 3, voters will choose commissioners to four-year terms in Districts 1, 2 and 3, and three at-large seats.

