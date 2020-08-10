ELIZABETHTOWN — Matt Dixon has filed to run for the unexpired term of the District 3 county commissioner seat formerly occupied by the late Russell Priest.

Dixon, a Democrat, made his filing on Monday afternoon at the Bladen County Board of Elections office. Dixon is an Elizabethtown lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for the state House District 22 seat in 2014.

The Rev. Cameron McGill will be the Republican opposing him on the fall ballot.

The winner will serve the remaining two years of Priest’s term. The election for the seat’s next four-year term is in 2022.

Priest, who won reelection in 2018 and then again in the redo of that election in 2019, died on July 30. He served the commission for 10 years.

Robby Priest, his son and the head football coach at East Bladen High School, confirmed by text message Monday afternoon he has accepted the Democratic Party’s request to serve in the seat until the election winner is named. Commissioners will have opportunity in their next meeting Aug. 17 to appoint him. Election Day is Nov. 3 and swearing in of new commissioners is projected for Dec. 7.

In addition to the unexpired term for District 3, voters will choose commissioners to four-year terms in Districts 1, 2 and 3, and three at-large seats.

With Commissioner Ashley Trivette’s decision not to see releection in District 3, the commission will have a minimum of three newcomers.

