Coronavirus: State records lowest one-day increase in cases since June 2

ELIZABETHTOWN — Recoveries in Bladen County climbed to 508 on Monday, a day when the state’s number of coronavirus cases was its lowest in weeks.

North Carolina added 626 cases, the smallest increase since June 2, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. On multiple occasions in July, the day-over-day increase topped 2,000.

The county total rose by two Monday, moving to 625 since the pandemic began. There have been five deaths in the county, eight people remain hospitalized, and 112 cases are considered active, the Health Department said.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 168 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 69 in Bladenboro; 57 in White Oak; 54 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 45 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths are credited as one each in Bladenboro, Tar Heel and White Oak. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,172 deaths, up four from Sunday.

• 136,844 cases, up 626.

• 1,111 hospitalized, up two.

• 2,001,919 tests, up 15,371.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 168 deaths and 8,985 cases. Cumberland has 50 deaths and 3,091 cases; Robeson has 53 deaths and 2,817 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 907 cases; Sampson has 14 deaths and 1,511 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 659 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,128 deaths and 12,672 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 176 nursing homes, 101 residential care facilities, 43 correctional institutions and 13 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Sampson, three in Robeson, two in Pender, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 80 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 28 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 32 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 72-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.4 percent of the deaths (1,030) and 52.2 percent of the cases (71,468).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 232 deaths and 22,315 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 2,205 cases, Cabarrus County has 50 deaths and 2,626 cases, Union County has 43 deaths and 3,109 cases, and Gaston County has 52 deaths and 3,339 cases — a total of 425 deaths and 33,594 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 170 deaths and 12,077 cases, Durham County has 80 deaths and 6,200 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,315 cases, and Orange County has 47 deaths and 1,353 cases — a total of 342 deaths and 22,945 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 156 deaths and 5,670 cases, Forsyth County has 52 deaths and 5,286 cases, Randolph County has 37 deaths and 2,180 cases, and Davidson County has 18 deaths and 1,793 cases — a total of 263 deaths and 14,929 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5 million confirmed cases and 163,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3 million.

There are more than 19.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 733,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.