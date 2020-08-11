Bladen children at hunger risk when feeding program ends Aug. 31

ELIZABETHTOWN — Some Bladen County children could be left without meals when a feeding program in use closes out Aug. 31 and a new one begins.

Waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture permitted any child under age 18 to be fed after the coronavirus closed schools March 16. When the program ends, Bladen County Schools will go back to the national school lunch program.

“The national school lunch program, which will start on Sept. 1, will be very different,” said Amy Stanley, the director of Child Nutrition Services for the district.

The gap could be closed if either the state or federal government implements a program.

“The summer feeding does not require the child to be a part of Bladen County Schools,” Stanley told the county Board of Education during a virtual meeting Monday night. “This was because of waivers that were written to U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

Accountability measures, she explained, are different. To pick up meals the student’s name and school must be provided.

“The children that are younger that we have been serving — we will not be able to serve anymore,” she said. “I wanted to be sure you knew this before it started because you may get calls.”

As of this week Stanley said more than 617,000 meals have been delivered to children in Bladen County throughout the summer. The buses have been used for delivery in part of the county as well as to feeding sites.

After Stanley gave her presentation in the virtual meeting, the board later voted to approve the use of the buses to continue delivering meals.

