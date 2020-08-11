ELIZABETHTOWN — Parents and students were outside the Bladen County Schools administrative building Monday night to protest during the time of the Board of Education met.

The board met via internet; the protest was because the school district has decided classes will begin Monday with remote learning only, and no in-person instruction.

“I’m not happy with the Board of Education plan,” said Daine Smith, a parent and organizer of the protest.

Smith said he wants options for kids to go back to school and that there are a lot of parents that want to send their kids. Gov. Roy Cooper gave districts his Plan B option, which allows for in-person instruction or can be more stringent up to and including remote only.

Bladen County Schools first indicated it would have the hybrid model, then days later flipped to internet only.

“I think it’s the parents’ decision,” Smith said, “and each situation is different for different children.”

He said during the last board meeting, it was stated that the state said virtual learning needed to be equally adequate to in-person instruction.

“I think that was a ludicrous statement that the state wrote, and the county,” he said. “I’ve only had one board member acknowledge me, and that was Chris Clark, through email, and one left a voicemail.”

Smith said he emailed all the board members; the one that left the voicemail never called back.

“Parents had no say in this, and there was one survey, with 1,500 responses,” he said. “And 45 percent of them said they were ready for their kids to go back.”

One option that been presented was the hybrid model, with different schedules, and he wonders why they didn’t consider letting students go back a week at a time. Currently the plan is for kindergarten through fourth grade to go back on Sept. 11, he said, but that there was nothing firm.

“My kids need to be at a desk, and this is a concern of our and our children,” Smith said.

He said this is a “household specific” decision, and questions why students can’t be in the classroom if teachers are already there.

“They decided what they were doing the day before the survey closed, and we can’t go and talk to them,” Smith said.

The board did receive comments in emails and shared them at the last meeting.

“Those people were like-minded and shared the same concerns,” Smith said.

One thing that was mentioned at the last meeting was that teachers with children at home had raised concerns about child-care for their kids. It was stated in the minutes that teachers were going to be able to bring their kids to classroom.

“But that doesn’t abate other’s issues with child care,” Smith said.

