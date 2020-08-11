Razing of U.S. 701 bridge begins

ELIZABETHTOWN — Work began this morning on tearing down the northbound span of the U.S. 701 twin bridges over the Cape Fear River.

Smith Rowe, out of Mount Airy, is razing the bridge and rolled in some of its heavy equipment. The emergency contract, valued at $4.9 million, also includes the company repairing soil erosion caused by past flooding around the bridge’s foundation, and removing an obsolete fender system once used for barges.

The Federal Highway Administration has approved the state Department of Transportation plan to replace the twins spans with a single four-lane bridge that will include areas for pedestrians and bikes. The DOT, in a release, said the new structure will “reduce maintenance costs and lower the risk of more damage by future flooding.”

That contract will be let this fall.

The highway administration is paying 80 percent of the estimated $29 million construction cost. The rest will come from the DOT’s highway trust fund.

Time to complete the project is about three years.

Hurricane Florence and the subsequent flooding was the final straw on the lifespan of the bridges.

The hurricane made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018. The storm moved at a pace slower than humans walk over the next three days, hovering between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach before finally moving to the west and doing a button-hook up the East Coast. The storm picked up moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and dumped it into southeastern North Carolina, leaving most of the areas east of Interstate 95 with at least 10 inches of rain or more.

Damage was estimated at $22 billion in North Carolina and more than $24 billion overall. Elizabethtown measured 35.93 inches of rainfall, shattering the previous record of 24.06 inches in Southport during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Eleven of the 15 North Carolina deaths were because of flooding, the National Hurricane Center said in its report in May 2019.

Debris floated down the Cape Fear River and piled against the U.S. 701 bridge supports in Elizabethtown. Damage was so severe the twin spans have only been fully operational since the hurricane for 29 weeks.

The southbound bridge closed after the storm when a debris area the size of a baseball field on the river surface lodged against the supports; some of it eventually sank. It was closed for 33 weeks while crews with the DOT and contractor Intercoastal Marine, which won a $1.9 million project for debris removal, began repairs. The northbound span handled two-way traffic during this time. Crews removed more than 2,000 tons of vegetation and other debris from the river.

The bridge reopened May 7, 2019. Tory Hole Park, operated by the town of Elizabethtown, opened May 30. The boat ramp adjacent to the park operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission opened Sept. 20.

Then on Nov. 21, the northbound span was closed for an unscheduled inspection, leading to the permanent closure.

