ELIZABETHTOWN — Deputies are alerting residents in Bladen County about a scam involving water bill collections.

The Sheriff’s Office said an attempt was made Tuesday morning near Bladenboro by a suspect posing as a worker for the county, trying to collect a water bill. Calls in the field, the Sheriff’s Office said, do not happen.

Anyone encountering suspicious activity like or similar to this is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960, or 911.

An investigation is ongoing.