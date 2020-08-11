ELIZABETHTOWN — Active cases in Bladen County have fallen to 102 and eight people remain hospitalized with the coronavirus, the county Health Department said Tuesday.

Bladen County added just one case in the report released by the state Department of Health and Human Services, going to 626 since the pandemic began. The first case was diagnosed April 1.

The Health Department said there have been 519 recoveries since the pandemic began.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 169 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 70 in Bladenboro; 56 in White Oak; 54 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 45 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths are credited as one each in Bladenboro, Tar Heel and White Oak. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,204 deaths, up 32 from Monday.

• 137,895 cases, up 1,051.

• 1,122 hospitalized, up 11.

• 2,017,498 tests, up 15,579.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 170 deaths and 9,110 cases. Cumberland has 51 deaths and 3,165 cases; Robeson has 53 deaths and 2,845 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 918 cases; Sampson has 15 deaths and 1,516 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 666 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,140 deaths and 12,902 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 173 nursing homes, 101 residential care facilities, 44 correctional institutions and 13 other facilities. Of those, five in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Robeson and Pender, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

In Tuesday evening’s update on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change. Bladen East Health and Rehab lists two staff members infected, and East Coast Migrant Head Start has five staff members.

With 80 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 66-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.1 percent of the deaths (1,037) and 52.1 percent of the cases (71,904).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 233 deaths and 22,462 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 2,220 cases, Cabarrus County has 50 deaths and 2,655 cases, Union County has 43 deaths and 3,141 cases, and Gaston County has 52 deaths and 3,358 cases — a total of 426 deaths and 33,836 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 175 deaths and 12,148 cases, Durham County has 80 deaths and 6,221 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,334 cases, and Orange County has 48 deaths and 1,356 cases — a total of 348 deaths and 23,059 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 156 deaths and 5,704 cases, Forsyth County has 52 deaths and 5,317 cases, Randolph County has 37 deaths and 2,191 cases, and Davidson County has 18 deaths and 1,797 cases — a total of 263 deaths and 15,009 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.1 million confirmed cases and 164,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3 million.

There are more than 20.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 738,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.