RIEGELWOOD — Free same-day results testing for the coronavirus is being conducted Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Riegelwood Community Park, 142 Waccamaw Road.

This is for all ages, does not require people to have symptoms, and does not require an appointment.

The testing is provided by CommWell Health, and is supported by the Bladen County Health Department.

Information is available by calling 910-567-7114, or going to commweallhealth.org.