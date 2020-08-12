Election board pursues new voting location in Abbottsburg

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Board of Elections members on Tuesday pledged to try to keep voting in the Abbotts precinct.

The Abbottsburg Community Building, at 13670 Twisted Hickory Road, has been the site but COVID-19 protocols have eliminated the facility as a possible location. The board said it wanted to check on the building owned by Charles Wiggins at 4517 N.C. 211, known to many as the Abbottsburg Superette.

Chris Williams, staff director for the county board, said he would pursue securing the building with Wiggins. A resolution from the board is required to make the change; all present Tuesday indicated they hoped it could be worked out.

The board — minus Deborah Belle — moved through several items on its agenda and was unanimous in all votes.

The four panel members:

• Agreed on times for its seven absentee vote meetings between late September and Election Day. Each meeting will start at 5 p.m., with the exception of the final one Nov. 3 that starts at 2 p.m. No ballots will be entered into the tabulators until that final gathering.

• Approved additional per hour hazard pay of $2.50 was approved for roamers.

• A list of one-stop poll workers was approved. Training is Aug. 29.

Williams said the number of applications for absentee ballots is about 200.

The board was updated on filings for the county commissioner District 3 seat formerly held by Russell Priest. He died on July 30. A special election is being added for the fall ballot, and Democrats and Republicans each get to have one name there.

The Rev. Cameron McGill, a Republican, filed on Friday and Matt Dixon, a Democrat, filed on Monday. McGill pastors the Lake Church in White Lake; Dixon has an Elizabethtown law firm.

The board was provided a list of Election Day workers. At its meeting Sept. 8, the board is expected to decide on approval.

Williams said cleaning services, as required because of COVID-19, will be handled by the county for early voting and for Election Day.

Williams said he would also be getting three new voting machines, using money from the CARES Act. The county has 24 and will be using 23.

The CARES Act is an acronym for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed into law March 27, a $2 trillion relief package of which $1.6 billion came to North Carolina. Bladen County’s share is $782,398.

