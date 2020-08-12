RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is holding a community information session Thursday night with internet and telphone access only.

It was rescheduled because of Hurricane Isaias.

The session is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will be about “current actions to prevent and remediate PFAS contamination at the Chemours Fayetteville Works Facility” a release said. It is open to the public.

PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Topics, a release says, “will include updates on actions pertaining to the February 2019 Consent Order and drinking water well sampling results as well as updates from the divisions of Waste Management, Air Quality and Water Resources.”

The Community Involvement Plan will also be discussed by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

To access, go to https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7d23b731e33f5777696ce8ac08c8de4e and use event password GenX804.

By telephone, call 415-655-0003 and use access code 161 074 7124.

To send questions or comments, go to bit.ly/32HIRmE, or email comments.chemours@ncdenr.gov.

For more information, go the DEQ website at DEQ.nc.gov.