Coronavirus: County adds one case in Wednesday update; state reduces tests number

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added just one coronavirus case to its total Wednesday.

The county has had five deaths since the pandemic began, and 627 cases confirmed by labs.

In Tuesday’s update from the county Health Department, the recovery total was 519.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 171 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 69 in Bladenboro; 56 in White Oak; 54 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 45 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths are credited as one each in Bladenboro, Tar Heel and White Oak. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,249 deaths, up 45 from Tuesday.

• 139,061 cases, up 1,166.

• 1,062 hospitalized, down 60.

• 2,017,498 tests. This is down 194,215 from the day before; DHHS explained corrections were made “after discovering a discrepancy in testing data that had been submitted by LapCorp.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 170 deaths and 9,110 cases. Cumberland has 54 deaths and 3,212 cases; Robeson has 55 deaths and 2,854 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 931 cases; Sampson has 18 deaths and 1,495 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 669 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,159 deaths and 13,167 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 181 nursing homes, 104 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and 13 other facilities. Of those, five in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Robeson and Pender, and one each in Bladen and Columbus.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

In Tuesday evening’s update on outbreaks and clusters, there was no change. Bladen East Health and Rehab lists two staff members infected, and East Coast Migrant Head Start has five staff members.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 66-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (1,065) and 52.1 percent of the cases (72,465).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 243 deaths and 22,612 positive cases, Rowan County has 49 deaths and 2,248 cases, Cabarrus County has 50 deaths and 2,681 cases, Union County has 43 deaths and 3,170 cases, and Gaston County has 55 deaths and 3,392 cases — a total of 440 deaths and 34,103 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 178 deaths and 12,263 cases, Durham County has 80 deaths and 6,231 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,357 cases, and Orange County has 48 deaths and 1,361 cases — a total of 351 deaths and 23,212 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 156 deaths and 5,753 cases, Forsyth County has 53 deaths and 5,381 cases, Randolph County has 38 deaths and 2,199 cases, and Davidson County has 18 deaths and 1,817 cases — a total of 265 deaths and 15,150 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.1 million confirmed cases and 165,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.1 million.

There are more than 20.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 744,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.