His mom saves his life: Tragedy of a drowning 2-year-old averted by family’s quick actions

“I knew that that was the only way that boy was going to live, and God put the will into me to get it together to do it.” Kate Abbott

BLADENBORO — Saturday night a Lumberton family almost found themselves ensconced in tragedy.

Their 2-year-old son, with sandy blonde hair and a jolly smile, disappeared for what seemed like 10 minutes, but in reality later was discovered to only be three or four.

Carter Abbott had been spending the afternoon running around the house with a bunch of other kids, two of which along with his mother would help save his life just a few hours later.

Just after 8 p.m., he was under water in a backyard pool — close to drowning.

“Something said to me, you need to lay your eyes on your boy,” Kate Abbott said of her son.

Kate and Thomas Abbott were out with their son at an extended family member’s house.

“So I started looking for him,” she said. “I looked around the house, he wasn’t in there. I went outside and walked around the house and still didn’t see him. It didn’t take me too long to go around, they live in a doublewide.

“I went back in the house and I asked if anyone had seen Carter.”

At this point everyone says no, they hadn’t seen him.

“I went and found Thomas, my husband, and I said, ‘Where’s your boy at?’”

Thomas said he thought that Carter was playing in the front yard with the other kids.

“I was on the deck outside talking with my cousins,” the father said. “I watched Carter go off the stairs, following the other kids, and going around the front of house.”

Kate said she thinks everyone heard her looking for him and got up and started looking, too. She said she wasn’t even panicked or anything — she just felt the need to see him.

“And that was God, telling me to look for my boy,” Kate said.

The started looking around in the yard, and wondered if he had run off into the bean field.

“I heard a young female voice holler out, ‘He’s in the pool!’”

Eight-year-old Liz Miller was the one who saw him first, and started screaming to let everyone know.

“As soon as I heard that, I just knew, I knew that my boy was gone,” Kate said.

“Everything just stopped right then,” Thomas added. “I just want to give a lot of credit to my niece and nephew for finding him, and getting it all started.”

Jennifer Wilkins, wife of Thomas’ cousin, was in front of Kate and jumped into the above ground pool.

“My husband’s nephew, Caden Shirley, who is in visiting from Washington state, also jumped into the pool and grabbed him,” the mother said.

Kate, a nurse at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation, ran up on the deck and started doing CPR immediately.

“The boy was gray, bluish gray. I just knew it,” she said, pausing. “But something gave me the strength to pull myself together and perform CPR.”

She said she started doing rescue breaths and pounding away on his chest.

“It’s an image that I will never forget that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said in reflection Wednesday afternoon.

She said the CPR she was doing wasn’t perfect but it worked. Soon he was coughing up food and water he had inhaled, and started breathing on his own. It took two cycles of CPR to get his color back.

Tracy Miller went to the end of the dirt road, where Bladen County Emergency Services — paramedics Mary Beth Britt and Dustin Bryant, and advanced emergency medical technician Amelia Batten — was coming. Carter was transported to the emergency room at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and airlifted to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

“Later we found out a photo was taken of him at 7:58 p.m. and 911 was called at 8:02 p.m.,” Kate said. “So the photo was taken inside. For him to go outside, go to the pool, get in it, that leaves like a maximum of three minutes he could have been under water.”

As much as that search seemed an eternity, so was the time as he recovered.

“He was on the ventilator for about 16 hours, and that was God working again,” Kate said. “Hundreds of people have reached out to me and have been praying for my son, people I don’t even know.”

By Monday afternoon, he was back home.

“There were eight or so kids playing around, and I didn’t feel like I had to keep my eyes on him like I might would have otherwise,” she said. “There were so many people there, and somebody was watching them.”

Kate said that when it came to CPR, she never thought she would ever have to do it, let alone to her own child.

“I knew that that was the only way that boy was going to live, and God put the will into me to get it together to do it,” she said.

Kate said his doctor had told them that the American Heart Association teaches it so strictly that lay people are afraid to do it.

“The doctor said that something is better than nothing, and even if it’s a stranger, get down there and do compressions,” she said.

Her advice was that if someone didn’t have time to do a CPR class to at least get on YouTube and watch a few videos. She said that getting people to learn CPR and now water safety are two of her goals after this crisis.

“I want to thank everybody,” she said. “It took them eight minutes to get there. If things didn’t work out like they did, he wouldn’t be here. Or if he was here, he would be dependent on me and Thomas for the rest of his life.

“They expect him to make a full recovery.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.