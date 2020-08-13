Coronavirus: Bladen County records sixth death; statewide, cases down and recoveries up

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded its sixth coronavirus death amid the third consecutive week recoveries from COVID-19 continued to exceed known new cases across the state and the number of active cases have fallen.

In a week where the state Department of Health and Human Services removed nearly a quarter-million tests from its statistics, research of numbers through Monday released by Jon Sanders shows 6.6 times more people have recovered from the coronavirus than have it. The percentage who are presumed recovered is 85.5 percent, or six out of every seven known cases.

DHHS releases recovery numbers on Mondays; the most recent total was 116,969. Sanders studies regulatory policy for the John Locke Foundation, a nonprofit think tank in Raleigh; his work was updated through Monday.

Wednesday, DHHS said it had corrected the “daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts after discovering a discrepancy in testing data that had been submitted by LapCorp.”

In explaining the problem, cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS said, “The positive cases are reported electronically. Those continue to be accurate. The number that we are correcting today is just the total cumulative lab tests.

“Our team found this as we were doing process improvement. I certainly wish we would’ve done that process improvement earlier, right? And then we would’ve caught this earlier. I think we own that in not catching this as soon as we could. Certainly LapCorp owns some of this for sending us the wrong data, but we own some of it for not catching it on our end.”

Brian Caveney, the chief medical officer and president of LapCorp, acknowledged his company’s role in the discrepancy. He said some tests that originated out of state were processed in North Carolina and mistakenly included in submissions to the state Health Department.

Wednesday’s total tests were down 194,215 from Tuesday’s 2,017,498.

The sixth death in Bladen County was a part of Thursday’s report from DHHS, as were another seven cases. Since the pandemic began, the county has totaled 634 cases. A sixth death was first reported on July 28, and a seventh on July 31, but the county and state later reduced the total to five, removing the deaths reported July 31 and July 9.

The county has had 560 recoveries. Six are hospitalized.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 173 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 71 in Bladenboro; 57 in White Oak; 55 in East Arcadia; 54 in Clarkton; 45 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths are credited as one each in Bladenboro, Elizabethtown, Tar Heel and White Oak. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,287 deaths, up 38 from Wednesday.

• 140,824 cases, up 1,763.

• 1,070 hospitalized, up eight.

• 1,850,689 tests, up 27,406.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 179 deaths and 9,261 cases. Cumberland has 55 deaths and 3,276 cases; Robeson has 55 deaths and 2,856 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 950 cases; Sampson has 18 deaths and 1,504 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 675 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,180 deaths and 13,466 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 186 nursing homes, 106 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and 12 other facilities. Of those, six in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 66-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.7 percent of the deaths (1,068) and 52 percent of the cases (73,255).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 246 deaths and 22,803 positive cases, Rowan County has 50 deaths and 2,291 cases, Cabarrus County has 50 deaths and 2,714 cases, Union County has 43 deaths and 3,222 cases, and Gaston County has 56 deaths and 3,438 cases — a total of 445 deaths and 34,468 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 179 deaths and 12,406 cases, Durham County has 80 deaths and 6,298 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,381 cases, and Orange County has 48 deaths and 1,389 cases — a total of 352 deaths and 23,474 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 158 deaths and 5,826 cases, Forsyth County has 53 deaths and 5,440 cases, Randolph County has 38 deaths and 2,211 cases, and Davidson County has 22 deaths and 1,836 cases — a total of 271 deaths and 15,313 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.2 million confirmed cases and 166,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.1 million.

There are more than 20.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 750,000 deaths.

