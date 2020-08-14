RALEIGH — Nonprofits and businesses across the state with interruptions caused by COVID-19 could qualify for up to $250,000 each in a grant program.

The Job Retention Grant Program is being administered by the Department of Commerce, a release says. It has $15 million in federal funds. Applications can be made through Sept. 1.

Among the eligibility requirements:

• The applicant cannot have participated in the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the federal Main Street Loan Program, or the state Rapid Recovery Loan Program.

• The applicant must have maintained at least 90 percent of the number of full-time employees in North Carolina at the end of June 2020 as it did as the end of February 2020.

• The applicant must have had a reduction in sales (in the case of a for-profit business) or receipts (for nonprofits) of more than 10 percent when comparing March-May 2020 to March-May 2019 levels.

The amount awarded will depend on the total number of requests received by the program, the release says. Applicants can get a grant for up to 125 percent of two months of its 2019 average monthly payroll cossts, capped at $250,000.

Grant awards are expected to be made in early October.

More information is available at nccommerce.com/jrg.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.