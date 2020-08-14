WHITEVILLE — A community band for residents of Bladen and Columbus counties is being formed in Whiteville by Dr. Anna Elkins Smyth.

This will be a concert band — no marching — to play at events in the two counties. Smyth says “our ideal musician would be anyone who has ever played an instrument (flute, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, trombone, tuba, percussion, etc.) and who wants to have the opportunity to play with a group again.”

More information and signing up can be done by contacting Smyth. Her phone number is 910-840-6495; the email is ColumbusCommunityBand@Gmail.com.