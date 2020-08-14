LAKE WACCAMAW — Marty Lanier has earned distinction as an accredited land consultant.

Lanier, who works in the Lake Waccamaw office of Mossy Oak Properties/Land and Farms Realty, joined the elite ranks through the Realtors Land Institute. The organization provides expertise, camaraderie and resources for land real estate professionals.

Lanier is one of more than 500 land specialists around the world to have this honor. A release says an ALC supports the code of ethics, and the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their speciality. He’ll have access to the best industry knowledge, a network of colleagues, and a number of resources to help clients.

Lanier studies with the RLI Land University, a program offering professional education to help businesses buying, selling, managing or investing in property.