Coronavirus: Bladen County records 7th death, 11 more cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second time in three days Bladen County’s coronavirus numbers include a death, this being the seventh since the pandemic began.

Deaths have been added to the state Department of Health and Human Services report on May 6, May 11, June 25, July 9, July 28, Thursday and Saturday. A fatality recorded for the county July 31 was removed Aug. 5, and another recorded July 7 was removed Aug. 8.

The county added 11 lab-confirmed positive cases, moving to 651; the first was reported April 1. Four people are hospitalized, recoveries are up to 567, and active cases number 77.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 180 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 72 in Bladenboro; 59 in White Oak; 57 in Clarkton; 56 in East Arcadia; 46 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths are credited as one each in Bladenboro, Elizabethtown, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,343 deaths, up 30 from Friday.

• 143,706 cases, up 1,536.

• 1,032 hospitalized, down 17.

• 1,903,401 tests, up 25,999.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 181 deaths and 9,557 cases. Cumberland has 56 deaths and 3,384 cases; Robeson has 56 deaths and 3,003 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 968 cases; Sampson has 18 deaths and 1,510 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 692 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,216 deaths and 13,874 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 186 nursing homes, 101 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and 12 other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 66-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (1,082) and 51.9 percent of the cases (73,739).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 257 deaths and 22,989 positive cases, Rowan County has 51 deaths and 2,340 cases, Cabarrus County has 50 deaths and 2,767 cases, Union County has 43 deaths and 3,326 cases, and Gaston County has 57 deaths and 3,539 cases — a total of 458 deaths and 34,961 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 182 deaths and 12,603 cases, Durham County has 80 deaths and 6,377 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,424 cases, and Orange County has 48 deaths and 1,430 cases — a total of 355 deaths and 23,834 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 158 deaths and 5,911 cases, Forsyth County has 56 deaths and 5,513 cases, Randolph County has 39 deaths and 2,243 cases, and Davidson County has 23 deaths and 1,864 cases — a total of 276 deaths and 15,531 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.3 million confirmed cases and 169,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.2 million.

There are more than 21.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 768,000 deaths.

