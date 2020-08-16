Coronavirus: County’s active cases at 78, recoveries at 567

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active coronavirus cases went up one to 78 in Sunday’s daily report, the fifth consecutive day it has remained under 100.

Four people are hospitalized and there have been 567 recoveries. Fatalities number seven. The county has had 652 cases since the pandemic began.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 179 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 74 in Bladenboro; 59 in White Oak; 58 in Clarkton; 56 in East Arcadia; 46 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths are credited as one each in Bladenboro, Elizabethtown, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,347 deaths, up four from Saturday.

• 144,952 cases, up 1,246.

• 934 hospitalized, down 98. DHHS said the number is “artificially low for the state and the Mountain Area Healthcare Preparedness Coalition” because data from a large health system was not reported.

• 1,924,646 tests, up 21,245.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 182 deaths and 9,630 cases. Cumberland has 56 deaths and 3,425 cases; Robeson has 56 deaths and 3,023 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 973 cases; Sampson has 19 deaths and 1,513 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 696 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,217 deaths and 13,919 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 187 nursing homes, 101 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and 12 other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 81 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 66-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.4 percent of the deaths (1,090) and 51.6 percent of the cases (74,862).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 257 deaths and 23,110 positive cases, Rowan County has 51 deaths and 2,359 cases, Cabarrus County has 50 deaths and 2,803 cases, Union County has 44 deaths and 3,375 cases, and Gaston County has 57 deaths and 3,570 cases — a total of 459 deaths and 35,217 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 182 deaths and 12,714 cases, Durham County has 80 deaths and 6,409 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,435 cases, and Orange County has 48 deaths and 1,447 cases — a total of 355 deaths and 24,005 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 158 deaths and 5,959 cases, Forsyth County has 56 deaths and 5,552 cases, Randolph County has 39 deaths and 2,250 cases, and Davidson County has 23 deaths and 1,879 cases — a total of 276 deaths and 15,640 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.3 million confirmed cases and 169,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.3 million.

There are more than 21.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 772,000 deaths.

