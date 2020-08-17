School starts: Return brings a number of changes

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor wants parents and students to be aware that last spring’s emergency transition to learning through the internet will be nothing like what happens in this school year.

“All the tools that we have for remote learning will be vastly different than what people witnessed and identified in the spring,” he said during the most recent Board of Education meeting. “I want to re-emphasize to our public, and remind everyone, that before we were in the middle of a school year, and all schools were asked to convert immediately.

“We worked hard to put something in place for students.”

The first day for Bladen County Schools is today. Students are in remote learning only. If coronavirus conditions allow, the district plans to bring grades kindergarten through fourth back onto campus Sept. 14, grades 5-8 on Oct. 5, and grades 9-12 on Oct. 23.

Taylor stated that the county’s remote learning plan was actually held up as an example, in the template that the state used in terms of what the plan should look like. They are continuing to examine the social and emotional needs of the students in addition to the academic needs.

“We are currently distributing devices,” Taylor last week as Monday’s first day approached. “We have ordered devices, and we have enough to service all of our students, and an additional 200 at our disposal.”

The spring transition was full of uncertainty, and the schools ended up having to make a plan on the fly, without the resources in place to even go virtual in some cases.

Now they are developing and working with the Bladen County Health Department for “contact tracing information” so that everyone is on the same page.

Parents and staff are holding fast with hopes that the next evaluation for returning to school will open the doors back up. Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest extension of the safer at home second phase is through Sept. 11.

Other concerns have been staff returning, and how it will be handled if a teacher has to be out of the classroom for medical reasons.

“For some teachers that have underlying health issues, some of them are concerned about going back into the classroom,” board member Cory Singletary said.

“We do have some teachers with underlying conditions,” Taylor said. “They have been able to bring notes from their physician, and those teachers will have an option of working remotely. If one of those teachers happen to be a kindergarten through fourth grade teacher we will have to look at ways that those children will be served by someone else.

“There is also some federal leave that they will have available to them. But this is a little different than the leave that they had in the spring with the state.”

Teachers interested in learning the particulars would have to talk with the main office.

