ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners will meet this evening in the Superior Court courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse.

Because of the coronavirus, the meeting was moved upstairs from its usual place. Social distancing requirements are in place, and attendance is limited to 22.

To listen to the meeting, call 571-317-3122 and use access code 377-006-581.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.