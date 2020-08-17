Home News Soil & Water supervisors meet Sept. 22; here is the link News Soil & Water supervisors meet Sept. 22; here is the link Bladen Journal - August 17, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District supervisors meet Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. To join the meeting via teleconference, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 540255. View Comments Elizabethtown clear sky enter location 19.3 ° C 20.1 ° 19.1 ° 66 % 3.6kmh 0 % Mon 19 ° Tue 20 ° Wed 14 ° Thu 6 ° Fri 8 °