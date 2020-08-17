ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council has a special called meeting Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

A release says the purpose is “to conduct the second of two-required Public Hearings for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-Neighborhood Revitalization program, consideration of a Resolution to authorize a formal CDBG-NR application and Resolution to authorize loan through Civic Federal Credit Union for purchase of firefighting and rescue equipment for the Elizabethtown Fire Department.”

Written comments can be submitted before and after the meeting, the latter up to 24 hours. Send by email to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org or drop them off in the Town Hall drive-thru drop box at 805 W. Broad St.

To access the meeting by Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84625308222?pwd=ZmZjWHJnS0t3WDBOQ1FoWmdPQ2FRQT09. To access by one tap mobile, call +13017158592,,84625308222#,,,,,,0#,,013629#. For each, The meeting ID is 846 2530 8222 and the passcode is 013629.