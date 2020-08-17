ELIZABETHTOWN — Curious numbers were released by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

But if true, they are a positive in the fight against the coronavirus.

The number of cases was up just 564, and the number hospitalized was below 1,000. Even better, there were no additional cases or deaths in the congregate living settings — something that hasn’t happened in a daily report since March. It wasn’t immediately clear if there was an error.

Bladen County added just one case, and has had two or less in six of the last nine days. The active cases total remains below 100 for the sixth consecutive day, at 66, and the total since the pandemic began is 653. The county has had seven fatalities and 580 recoveries.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 180 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 74 in Bladenboro; 59 in White Oak; 58 in Clarkton; 56 in East Arcadia; 46 in Tar Heel; 16 in Kelly; 13 in Council; and seven in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths are credited as one each in Bladenboro, Elizabethtown, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 2,348 deaths, up one from Sunday.

• 145,516 cases, up 564.

• 980 hospitalized. DHHS said Sunday’s total, 934, was “artificially low for the state and the Mountain Area Healthcare Preparedness Coalition” because data from a large health system was not reported. Monday’s report was up 46.

• 1,935,742 tests, up 11,096.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 182 deaths and 9,660 cases. Cumberland has 56 deaths and 3,434 cases; Robeson has 56 deaths and 3,039 cases; Columbus has 48 deaths and 973 cases; Sampson has 19 deaths and 1,518 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 696 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,217 deaths and 13,919 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 187 nursing homes, 101 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and 12 other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, four in Sampson, two each in Columbus, Robeson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 81 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 66-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.5 percent of the deaths (1,091) and 51.6 percent of the cases (75,081).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 258 deaths and 23,164 positive cases, Rowan County has 51 deaths and 2,367 cases, Cabarrus County has 50 deaths and 2,809 cases, Union County has 44 deaths and 3,384 cases, and Gaston County has 57 deaths and 3,579 cases — a total of 460 deaths and 35,303 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 183 deaths and 12,754 cases, Durham County has 79 deaths and 6,428 cases, Johnston County has 45 deaths and 3,444 cases, and Orange County has 48 deaths and 1,475 cases — a total of 355 deaths and 24,101 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 158 deaths and 5,974 cases, Forsyth County has 56 deaths and 5,561 cases, Randolph County has 39 deaths and 2,256 cases, and Davidson County has 23 deaths and 1,886 cases — a total of 276 deaths and 15,677 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 5.4 million confirmed cases and 170,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 3.3 million.

There are more than 21.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 776,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.